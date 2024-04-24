Yet another pro-Palestinian demonstration gets disseminated in New York

(MENAFN) A pro-Palestinian demonstration at New York University (NYU) turned tumultuous on Monday as police intervened to disperse the rally, resulting in several arrests, according to local officials and media outlets. The protest, which took place at Could Plaza in front of the Stern School of Business, reportedly commenced without prior authorization, with approximately 50 participants, as confirmed by NYU spokesman John Beckman.



As the demonstration unfolded, NYU officials implemented barriers to prevent additional individuals from joining the protest, citing disruptions to classes and operations in nearby school buildings. Reports suggest that the rally garnered support from some university students and was backed by several pro-Palestinian organizations, which erected tents in the vicinity.



A protester, speaking to CBS News, emphasized the importance of NYU acknowledging the ongoing conflict and the voices of Palestinian students. However, tensions escalated when additional demonstrators breached the outer perimeter, prompting university officials to order the evacuation of the premises and subsequently involve law enforcement.



Beckman expressed concern over the disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior exhibited during the protest, including intimidating chants and alleged anti-Semitic incidents. Despite initial efforts to encourage peaceful dispersal, the intervention of police led to a number of arrests, although the exact figure was not disclosed by the New York Police Department.



The incident underscores the complexities surrounding the expression of political views on college campuses, particularly regarding contentious international issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the protest, the NYU community reflects on the implications of such demonstrations for campus discourse and safety.

