In Russia, NSA Doval Pledges India's Cooperation To Counter Terrorism, Terror Funding

(MENAFN- IANS) Saint Petersburg, April 24 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday emphasised that India will continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as also for countering terror funding.

Speaking at the plenary session of the '12th International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters' in Saint Petersburg, NSA Doval also underscored India's policy to use digital technology for inclusive economic development and called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.

In his intervention at the plenary session on 'Ensuring Information Security in the Polycentric World', NSA Doval laid out a roadmap for such cooperation that should include all the stakeholders, from governments to the private sector, academia, technical communities, and civil society.

He also stressed the need for holding regular institutional dialogues to help develop a common understanding of critical issues; capacity building of like-minded nations through training, education, awareness programmes, and development of security standards for emerging technologies besides the creation of mechanisms for cooperation at domestic and international levels.

The NSA emphasised that India shall continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as also for countering terror funding.

The NSA also held bilateral meetings, including with his Myanmar counterpart Admiral Moe Aung on the current situation in the neighbouring country and the India-funded infrastructure projects in Myanmar, on the sidelines of the event.

"They also discussed the recent developments along the India-Myanmar border, including issues related to security, refugees, development projects, etc.," the Indian Embassy in Russia posted on X.

The three-day meeting is being attended by secretaries of security councils, national security advisors and assistants, deputy prime ministers, heads of security forces and intelligence services from 106 countries, as well as representatives of 10 international organisations.

NSA Doval also interacted with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, on Wednesday.

Opening the plenary session, Patrushev said: "Russia will continue to defend the creation of a fair world order that meets the interests of the majority of countries, based on the principles of equality and respect for cultural and civilisational identity".

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the participants virtually and stated that international terrorism remains one of 21st century's "gravest threats" with the terrorists becoming increasingly complex and barbaric.

"The objectives behind terrorist attacks occurring across various regions are not solely driven by radical groups, but also involve the intelligence services of certain nations. Their aim is to undermine constitutional foundations and destabilise sovereign states, fuelling interethnic and interreligious discord," President Putin said.