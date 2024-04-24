Sharkninja Selects Rise At Seven On Integrated UK & Germany Brief

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Global consumer technology brand SharkNinja has selected search-first agency Rise at Seven for an international brief covering organic SEO and integrated campaigns across the UK and Germany, after a competitive pitch.



The brand, whose range includes air fryers, vacuum cleaners, haircare products, outdoor ovens and food blenders under the Shark and Ninja brands, has tasked the agency with improving organic visibility where its customers are searching, helping to launch products and new categories, and building brand awareness across UK and Germany.



Rise at Seven's remit includes via SEO, content, reactive marketing, brand campaigns and content creation for social SEO. The agency's kitchen and appliances client roster also include Magnet Kitchens and B&Q.



SharkNinja global VP of performance marketing Ash Hopkins said:“We're thrilled to be working with Rise at Seven on a fresh approach to our organic growth. Their innovative thinking and consumer-driven approach to search and creativity aligned perfectly with our vision.”

