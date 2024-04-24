Veritas Strengthens Cyber Resilience with New AI-Powered Solutions

(MENAFN- Alto ) DUBAI – United Arab Emirates – April 24, 2024 – Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data resilience, today announced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered advancements in Veritas 360 Defense. With the industry’s first self-defending data protection solution, a generative AI-powered operational copilot and new ecosystem partners, organizations can more rapidly recover from ransomware attacks.



Johnny Karam, Managing Director & Vice President of International Emerging region at Veritas Technologies, said: “Never before has the risk from co-ordinated cyber attacks, specifically targeting national infrastructure and UAE based international Enterprise organization, been greater. The attack vectors are also changing, from attacking systems and infrastructure directly, to using AI driven methods to attack the humans operating the systems, and corrupt backup data using the stolen credentials of administrators. This means the burden on data protection teams, who are increasingly facing limitations in availability of appropriately skilled resource, is immense. The solution is AI driven intelligent data management solutions, to increase the capability and speed of response of specialists and generalists alike, to better safeguard against risk.”



Industry’s First Adaptive Self-Defending Data Protection Solution

Cybercriminals are increasingly trying to corrupt backup data using the stolen credentials of administrators. Veritas is introducing a new self-defending data protection solution—a first-of-its-kind in the data protection industry. Veritas NetBackup and Veritas Alta Data Protection will continuously monitor and defend themselves against threats from compromised data protection user credentials. Beyond detecting anomalies in administrative user behaviours, the protection solutions will automatically flag unusual administrator behaviour and autonomously adjust security parameters—such as multifactor authentication and multi-person authentication—to lock down access to data and protect it against attacks.



Veritas Alta Copilot Streamlines, Simplifies and Optimises Cyber Resilience

Veritas Alta Copilot has been designed using the latest large language models to reduce the complexity of enterprise data management and is now available for users of Veritas Alta View. It can create sophisticated reports to monitor data protection infrastructure through simple conversation in natural language, quickly identify cyber vulnerabilities and operational inefficiencies, proactively assist with troubleshooting and guide users through complex data management tasks.



Alta Copilot has been trained with Veritas best practices and product documentation. It empowers multi-tasking IT generalists to drive the level of optimal performance from their technology investment typically only achieved with management and configuration by highly specialised experts.



Matt Neubauer, chief information officer at Morgans, said: “AI-powered solutions from Veritas could help us transform how we approach data protection. They will be able to not only anticipate threats but also streamline our data management operations, saving us time and freeing up resources to focus on transformational activity."



Veritas 360 Defense Vendor Ecosystem Expands to Simplify End-to-End Cyber Resilience

Five new security partners have joined the Veritas 360 Defense ecosystem for increased threat monitoring, protection and recoverability. The expanded roster of partners includes Securonix, a leader in next-generation security information and event management, user and entity behavior analytics and security orchestration automation and response.



Mark Stevens, global vice president of channels and alliances at Securonix, said: “A rise in AI-driven, social-engineered credential abuse attacks is putting all applications and data at risk. With Securonix joining the Veritas 360 Defense ecosystem, Veritas customers will be able to easily access an early warning from our AI-powered detection solution that stolen credentials are being used across a wide range of other applications. This will enable them—or their Veritas AI tools—to trigger enhanced security measures for their protection environments before they’re compromised.”



Karam added: “As pioneers in the adoption of new technologies, the UAE leads the charge both regionally and globally. As cybercriminals change move from targeting technology and infrastructure to the people and access processes that operate them, the security community needs to come together to adapt its defense strategy. Intelligent data management tools and eco-systems of experts address these core concerns, while also bridging skills and knowledge gaps in the industry. At Veritas Technologies, we stand ready, along with our trusted expert partners, to equip UAE enterprises with state-of-the-art solutions, empowering them to navigate the complexities of today's cyber landscape, with assurance and resilience.”









