Modi's Vision: Capitalizing On The Gaming Generation

Totalitarian dictatorships also opt for video games to communicate their versions of reality, which might occasionally go to absurd lengths. For Example: A north Korean state-controlled news website features a variety of flash games, which allow players to“physically” abuse Japanese, South Korean and American politicians.

Governments use video games for a variety of reasons, the most common of which is to exert control over their populations. Young or teen minds can be easily fascinated or manipulated through these games.



“Games” based on shootings are also a factor behind real-life violence including mass shootings and the rise in teen crime as seen in the US. Despite knowing all gaming's ill effects, its negative impact on society, a government shouldn't be promoting it publicly.

Recently Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said , at an event for gamers, that the gaming industry does not require regulation. He asserted that gaming must remain free.



That's quite contradictory because, a few years back, it was Modi who launched the Fit India Movement to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. He noted during his monthly radio address that a few decades earlier“a normal person would walk eight-to-ten kilometers in a day, do cycling or run. But physical activity has gone down with the advent of technology.”

We're left to wonder whether he's had a change of heart or there is something else going on beneath the surface.

According to the“State of India Gaming Report” released by Google and Lumikai last year, the country has around 568 million gamers, and half of these are between the ages of 18 to 30.

With each passing year, games are becoming more and more popular and sought after by a wide audience of users and a vast population. The total gamer base is projected to reach 916 million by 2028 and 240 million of them will be paying for games.

The Industry witnessed a revenue surge of US$3.1 billion in FY23 , a notable increase of 19% from the previous figure of $2.6 billion. By 2028, the market size of the gaming industry in India will grow to $7.5 billion. The central government is aiming to collect $1.7 billion in GST from online gambling platforms in the upcoming fiscal year.

Interestingly, according to the Election Commission (EC), around 211 million voters in India this year will fall into the age group of 18-29 years. Since the 2019 elections, the country has added 20 million young electors in the age group of 18 to 29.

What's interesting is that these online gaming and gambling companies had been the biggest donors to political parties via the electoral bonds scheme that was struck down by the Supreme Court in February.

According to Election Commission data , the biggest purchaser of electoral bonds was lottery and gaming company Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, which bought bonds worth over $156.7m between 2019 and 2024. This may have been one of the factors behind Modi's' change in attitude.



Certainly, the more young people played the games and did the gambling, the more revenue the BJP got.

Looking into the future, ignoring such a large voter base, one that is also going to generate a major source of political funds one way or another, is not an idea guaranteed to appeal to politicians – but egg the youngsters on in the gaming rooms at what cost?



In a survey conducted in India in 2021, 65 percent of respondents under the age of 20 said that they were ready to give up food and sleep to play online games. Many even confessed they were ready to steal their parents' money for playing online games or online gambling through fantasy leagues.