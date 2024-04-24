               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Modi's Vision: Capitalizing On The Gaming Generation


4/24/2024 7:14:54 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Humans are first emotional beings, then rational beings. Meaning in life is derived emotionally, not rationally.
A person chooses to use more of his emotions to react to a certain situation or resolve issues rather than using logic and/or brainpower.

Even in our day-to-day lives, we use more emotions than reason on most occasions. So, we can say that a human being is an emotional being who sometimes reasons.

Reasoning helps us to refine our emotions while emotions help us to evaluate and validate our reasoning. To see things more clearly, we need to depend on both. Overdependence on either is a recipe for disaster.

But the majority of people make decisions from emotion rather than reasoned thought – especially when it comes to matters related to religion, politics and sports. Hence, throughout our history, leaders have used politics, sports and religion as the best cocktail to control the masses.

In ancient Rome, they gave the people bread and circuses. They kept the population busy with entertainment. Other regimes used other tactics, but it's all about control.

How do they do that? Promote new means of entertainment, diminish education, limit the culture, censor information or any means of individual expression. This is a pattern that repeats itself throughout history. Currently, India is showing itself to be no exception.

Digital games: a new means of control

In the 21st Century, with the evolution of technology, there are new means of control – such as fake news, hashtags, social media call-outs and trolling – to control mass behavior and aggressively push state propaganda to corrupt the individual's reason.

Online Games are the new entrants on the list.
Gamification is quite common. That's the use of video or online games to replicate real-life activities or systems to motivate people or change their behavior.

America's Army – a series of first-person shooter video games from the US Army – was designed to educate and recruit potential soldiers. The game justified the use of violence by the US military as a necessary defense of freedom and legitimized US foreign policy through the army's“core values,” such as honor, duty, and personal courage.

