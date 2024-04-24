Indian Passport 'Second Cheapest' In The World Check Cost Per Year Of Validity, Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian passport has been found to be the second cheapest passport to obtain in the world, a study showed. The Indian passport is also the cheapest in terms of \"cost per year\" of validity an Indian passport, you can travel to only 62 nations visa-free UAE passport, however, take the number one spot on the list of cheapest passports in the world, both in terms of cost of acquisition and the number of countries for visa-free access.

MENAFN24042024007365015876ID1108132283