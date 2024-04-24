Investcorp Launches A USD 1 Billion Platform, To Be Anchored By China Investment Corporation, To Invest In The GCC And China

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, and China Investment Corporation (“CIC”), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, have today announced the launch of“Investcorp Golden Horizon” to invest in high-growth companies across Saudi Arabia, the rest of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (the“GCC”) and China (the“Platform”).

The Platform has a target size of USD 1 billion and will be anchored by reputable institutional and private investors from the GCC, as well as CIC. Target companies are expected to have high growth potential in attractive sectors, including consumer, healthcare, logistics and business services. The Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund, which is part of the Platform, has already announced three investments in the GCC.

This anchor commitment from CIC to the Platform comes at a time when the GCC's appeal to institutional investors is gathering pace, thanks to its stable regulatory environment and its pro-business policies, including its economic diversification drive and strategic privatisation mandates.

Investcorp's Executive Chairman, Mohammed Alardhi, said:“This commitment by CIC, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, is a testament to Investcorp's unparalleled franchise in the GCC and reinforces the trust placed in the firm's global platform and teams. We are looking forward to building on this relationship and growing our partnership in the future.”

Dr. Bin Qi, Executive Vice President and Deputy CIO of CIC, said:“As one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, CIC has been actively investing in both developed and emerging economies. During the past couple of years, we have built several bilateral funds with leading financial institutions to facilitate industrial cooperation between China and major economies in the world. Currently we are working closely with Investcorp to build a similar bilateral fund to strengthen financial and industrial ties between China and GCC countries.”

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Co-CEO of Investcorp, commented,“We're delighted to be partnering with CIC to participate in the economic transformation and investment opportunities presented across the GCC. As a leading global alternative asset manager with roots in the GCC and a 40+ year track-record across multiple asset classes, Investcorp is perfectly placed to facilitate cross border cooperation and investments between the GCC and China. This is the first step in what we expect to be a fruitful relationship and we look forward to making significant positive impacts on businesses in both regions.”

About Investcorp:

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $52 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

About China Investment Corporation:

Headquartered in Beijing, China Investment Corporation (“CIC”) was founded in September 2007 as a vehicle to diversify China's foreign exchange holdings and seek maximum returns for its shareholders within acceptable risk tolerance. As a long-term financial investor, CIC invests on a commercial basis.