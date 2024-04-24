Suez Canal Authority of Egypt's rescues Tanzanian cargo ship from sinking

(MENAFN) In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority announced the successful rescue of the Tanzania-flagged cargo ship, LABATROS, from sinking as it approached the Suez Canal. According to the statement, the rescue units of the authority managed to prevent the vessel from sinking before it could traverse the canal. Additionally, it was confirmed that all 12 crew members aboard the ship were unharmed, and efforts are underway to assess the technical condition of the vessel.



The Suez Canal Authority detailed that it received a distress call from the ship's captain through its port office in Port Said, reporting that the vessel was sinking and tilting to the right. In response, the authority promptly dispatched rescue vessels to the scene, including the tugboats "Port Said" and "Masahib," along with the launch "Bahar 10." The primary objective was to safely evacuate the crew, prevent the ship from sinking, and assist the ship's captain in managing the emergency situation.



Following the successful rescue operation, maritime rescue crews and marine pollution control teams are currently conducting inspections to assess the technical condition of the LABATROS. These assessments aim to identify any potential consequences of the rescue operation and determine the underlying causes of the ship's distress.



The LABATROS, which flies the Tanzanian flag, measures 94 meters in length, 15 meters in width, and has a draft of 6 meters, with a carrying capacity of 3,000 tons. Owned by the Assiut agency, the vessel was en route from Lebanon to the port of Adabiya in Egypt when the incident occurred.



The swift and effective response by the Suez Canal Authority underscores its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of maritime traffic passing through the canal. By swiftly mobilizing rescue resources and coordinating efforts, the authority was able to avert a potentially catastrophic situation and safeguard both the crew and the vessel from harm.

