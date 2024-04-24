Jamaica Announces Recognition Of State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kingston: Jamaica announced Wednesday its recognition of the State of Palestine, bringing the number of countries that recognize the State of Palestine to 142 countries.

"Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians. By recognizing the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution," Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith said following deliberations in her country's Cabinet.

"The decision is aligned with Jamaica's strong commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which seek to engender mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among states, as well as the recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination," she explained.

She continued reiterating Jamaica's concerns regarding the war in Gaza and the ever-deepening humanitarian crisis, together with the Government's advocacy for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through diplomatic dialogue rather than military actions.

Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade reaffirmed Jamaicas support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and increased access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, especially the many women and children who are suffering daily.

"Jamaica continues to support all efforts for de-escalation and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, imploring all parties to consider the dire consequences of further conflict and commit to diplomatic solutions ensuring the safety and sovereignty of all," she said.

Since 1988, 139 of the 193 UN Member States recognized the State of Palestine.

