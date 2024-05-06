Msheireb Museums Celebrates Successful Cruise Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Museums, in partnership with Qatar Tourism, announced the successful conclusion of the 2023/2024 cruise season. The season, which ran from October 2023 to April 2024, welcomed a record-breaking 378,000 passengers across 73 vessels, showcasing Qatar's growing prominence as a global cruise destination.

Throughout the season, Msheireb Museums played a vital role in enhancing visitors' experiences by offering a glimpse into Qatar's rich culture and heritage. As part of their partnership with Qatar Tourism and collaboration with the cruise contracted DMCs, Msheireb Museums hosted an average of 8-10 cruise group visits per week since October, introducing visitors to the district's four heritage houses: Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Radwani House, and Mohammed Bin Jassim House, while visiting Msheireb Downtown Doha.

During these visits, cruise passengers delved into Qatar's fascinating history and appreciated the district's modern, eco-friendly design while exploring the area via the district's eco-friendly trams. The visitors' experiences were further enriched by the coinciding events, such as the Asian Cup, which showcased Doha's vibrant culture and hospitality.

Mohammed Al Yousuf, Acting Manager Operations and Visitor Relations of Msheireb Museums, expressed his enthusiasm for the successful season, stating:“We are thrilled to have been a part of Qatar's record-breaking 2023/2024 cruise season and to have welcomed so many visitors to Msheireb Museums. Our partnership with Qatar Tourism has been instrumental in showcasing Qatar's rich heritage and culture to visitors from around the world. It has been a pleasure to witness cruise passengers immersing themselves in the history of our four heritage houses and exploring the modern, eco-friendly design of the district. We are proud to have contributed to the success of this cruise season and look forward to continuing our partnership with Qatar Tourism to provide unparalleled experiences for visitors in the years to come.”

Maryam Saoud, Head of Tourism Product Support Section at Qatar Tourism commented:“The success of the 2023/2024 cruise season is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Qatar Tourism and its partners, such as Msheireb Museums. By providing visitors with unique and immersive experiences that highlight Qatar's cultural heritage and modern developments, we have solidified Qatar's position as a must-visit destination for cruise passengers. We look forward to building upon this success and continuing our partnership with Msheireb Museums to showcase the best of Qatar to the world.”

Msheireb Museums' initiatives during the cruise season, combined with the district's unique offerings, contributed to the overall success of the season and left a lasting impression on visitors.

As Qatar's cruise industry continues to thrive, Msheireb Museums remains dedicated to its partnership with Qatar Tourism, working together to provide unforgettable experiences for visitors and showcase the best of Qatar's heritage to the world.