Al Shaqab Showjumping League To Begin On Friday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Riders from various age categories will vie for top honours in the two-day Al Shaqab Showjumping League which will begin on Friday at the Longines Indoor Arena.

The event is poised to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza, spotlighting the remarkable skills of riders in the league of show jumping competitions.

With an emphasis on establishing a distinguished league that provides a prominent platform for riders, this championship also aims to offer opportunities to young riders, aspiring female participants, juniors, future champions and all equestrian enthusiasts.

Registration for the competition is open to all members of the Al Shaqab Equestrian Education Academy and riders from all the clubs.

The FEI Group 7 qualifying class held in earlier leagues saw all riders qualified for the FEI Group 7 final. Furthermore, the Al Shaqab League is dedicated to providing riders at Al Shaqab with opportunities to qualify for prestigious events such as the FEI group 7 final, Youth Olympic Games and FEI international events. Among the notable achievements, Saad Al Saad stands as the sole rider from Al Shaqab to have qualified for the youth Olympics, a testament to the caliber of talent nurtured within the Al Shaqab community.

The main classes of Al Shaqab League includes Future Champions – Ages 14 years old and below (Height 90cm), and Junior Champions – Ages 18 years old and below (Height 100cm).