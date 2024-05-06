Kerala: Woman Dies Allegedly Due To Medication Error In Malappuram; Probe Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: A complaint has been lodged alleging that a woman died after receiving medication from a pharmacy in Tirur, Malappuram. Ayishumma, a resident of Alathiyur, died on Friday (May 03). Relatives filed a complaint, including to the Health Minister, claiming that the medication obtained from a pharmacy at a private hospital in Tirur led to her death.

Ayishumma went to a private hospital in Tirur on the 18th of the previous month, seeking treatment for a kidney-related ailment. The family claims that one of the medications prescribed by the doctor was dispensed from the hospital's pharmacy. Ayishumma experienced health issues after taking the medication.

As Ayishumma's physical condition deteriorated, she sought treatment at other hospitals. Relatives claimed that they later discovered she had been given medication intended for cancer patients instead of Mirtas 7.5, which is used to relax muscles. Ayishumma, who was in critical condition, passed away on Friday while receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Tirur police have registered a case of unnatural death in the incident. Meanwhile, hospital authorities have refuted allegations of medication diversion from the hospital, stating that the incident is under investigation.

