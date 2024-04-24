Jordan, Morocco Discuss Parliamentary Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, engaged in a meeting with Moroccan Ambassador Fouad Akhrif on Wednesday to deliberate on bolstering bilateral ties, with a specific focus on parliamentary relations.Safadi underscored the robustness of Jordanian-Moroccan relations, emphasizing their status as a beacon of cooperation grounded in trust, mutual respect, and alignment on key issues, notably the Palestinian cause.Ambassador Akhrif expressed Morocco's appreciation for Jordan's steadfast support and echoed a commitment to enhancing cooperation across various domains for the mutual benefit of both nations.