In Kharkiv, Number Of Victims Of Nighttime Russian Missile Strike Has Increased To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in a rocket attack by Russian troops on the Shevchenkivskyi district has increased to six.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook .

According to the investigation, the enemy attack took place around 00:30 on April 24. Two missiles hit the territory of the residential complex.

It has been preliminarily established that the invaders used S-300 missiles, launching them from the territory of the Belgorod region.

As a result of the enemy strike, three high-rise buildings, at least 33 private cars, cafes, shops and offices were damaged.

"A total of six civilians were injured. Three men aged 33, 45 and 53 have light injuries. Three women, aged 25, 45 and 54, have an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war - Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops shelled 15 localities in Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours.

"About 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and others. Kharkiv, Kozacha Lopan, Zolochiv came under aerial bombardment," the statement said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of April 24, Russian invaders fired missiles at a residential complex in Kharki . Initially, two people were reported injured.