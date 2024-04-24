SATOSHI, The Commemorative Token Of Satoshi, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list SATOSHI, a rune named after Satoshi Nakamoto on the BRC20 Zone. For all CoinW users, the SATOSHI/USDT trading pair will officially be available for trading on 23rd April 2024, at 17:00 (UTC).







Honoring Satoshi: Innovation on Ethereum and BASE Protocols

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, holds a revered status in the crypto community for revolutionizing the financial landscape with the invention of blockchain technology. The SATOSHI token pays homage to this groundbreaking individual, embodying the spirit of innovation and decentralization that defines the cryptocurrency movement.

The listing of SATOSHI token comes at a time of heightened interest in the cryptocurrency space, with Bitcoin experiencing increased adoption and mainstream recognition. As the crypto community celebrates the recent BTC halving and explores new avenues for innovation, SATOSHI token emerges as a testament to the enduring influence of its namesake.

SATOSHI token is built on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-20 standard for compatibility and interoperability with a wide range of decentralized applications (DApps) and services. Additionally, SATOSHI token is also available on the BASE protocol, further expanding its accessibility and utility within the crypto ecosystem.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent SATOSHI prize pool has been up for grabs from April 23, 2024, at 17:00 to April 30, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

