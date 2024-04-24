10Th Edition Of Senyar Festival Begins On April 30

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 10th edition of the Senyar Festival is set to take place from April 30 to May 3, running daily from 9am to 9pm. With its origins in the Gulf area, the word“Senyar” means“going together to the sea.”

Registration for participation is now open through the Katara website, katara.

The festival aims to revitalise the customs and traditions associated with maritime heritage in Qatar, embracing its noble values. Organised by the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara seeks to instill a deep appreciation for the sea's heritage in the younger generation by organising events like the Senyar Festival.

This festival is one of many marine heritage events the foundation has been preserving over the years, alongside the Al Nahma Musical which will run from April 26 and it's on its fourth edition, the Traditional Dhow Festival, and the El Meyna (Al Mina) Pearl Diving Competition for Children, among others.

Through these heritage festivals, Katara aims to preserve authentic Qatari heritage. According to the foundation, the Senyar Festival has become a significant event in Qatari maritime heritage, providing a rich and original experience that connects younger generations with their authentic past.

The four-day festival will host two competitions: Hand-line fishing, locally known as“Haddaq,” and pearl diving, known as“Lifah.”

Last year, the festival saw 58 teams and 697 participants, including 64 from Gulf Cooperating Council countries and 47 residents of Qatar. The total prize money amounted to QR 2.2 million for the top 15 positions. Participating teams are expected to gather at Katara Beach, where they will be equipped and prepared for the competitions.

The Senyar Festival was just held last year 2023, after it was suspended for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prof. Dr. Al Sualiti, the General Manager of Katara, highlighted the festival's significance, stating that it is one of the most prominent marine-themed festivals held by Katara. He stressed its importance in encouraging Qatari youth to revive their ancient heritage.

It can also be noted that since last year, all fishing contests have been consolidated to include Hadaq and Mandrake, which were formerly separated within diving and other sorts of competitions. In earlier years, the result was computed based on the highest amount of catch, and some of the participating teams brought in quite enormous quantities of fish, requiring a significant work on the part of the captains and judges.