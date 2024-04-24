Central bank of Iran allocates USD4.3B to import medicine, medical equipment in 1 year

(MENAFN) In the previous Iranian calendar year, ending on March 19, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) allocated USD4.3 billion of foreign currency to facilitate the importation of medicine and medical equipment, marking a significant increase of 26 percent compared to the preceding year's allocation of USD3.4 billion, as reported by IRNA. Additionally, over the past 34 days, the CBI provided more than USD636 million of subsidized foreign currency to support importers of medical equipment and medicine.



From the start of the current year (March 20) up to May 22, the central bank has allocated over USD3.143 billion of foreign currency to support the importation of four essential commodity groups, including food, agricultural products, and medicine. This allocation is part of Iran's efforts to ensure the availability of crucial goods in the country.



In March, the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran authorized the government and state management bodies, including the CBI, to utilize 13.6 billion euros at a preferential exchange rate for the importation of essential items such as agricultural products, medicine, and medical equipment. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Ayatollah Amoli Larijani to review the budget for the current financial year.



The council emphasized that the government would provide preferential rates for utilizing foreign resources generated from the export of oil, gas, and gas condensates exclusively for importing essential agricultural goods and medicine. The specific list of goods eligible for this preferential treatment would be approved by the Council of Ministers by the end of April.



To oversee the importation process, a working group has been established, comprising key figures such as the first vice president, the head of the central bank, the head of the country's planning and budget organization, and relevant ministers responsible for economic affairs, agriculture, and mining industry and trade. This concerted effort aims to ensure the efficient and effective importation of essential goods to meet the needs of the Iranian population.

