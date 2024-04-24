Erdogan: Irag To Cooperate With Turkey To Eliminate Kurdish Militants

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) President Erdogan of Turkey, who visited Iraq after 13 years, says Baghdad is willing to eliminate PKK militants from its soil.

He stated that relations with Iraq will enter a new phase following agreements against militants and economic ties through a new corridor.

During a press briefing upon returning from Iraq, Erdogan stated that Turkey's fight against terrorism will continue according to international laws and expressed hope for tangible results, as Baghdad declared PKK a“banned organization” last month.

He remarked,“It is hopeful that our neighbors take necessary stances against threats emanating from their lands, and we jointly continue this struggle.”

Erdogan added,“Eliminating this threat is also in Iraq's interest. I believe they see this reality and now have the will to address this issue.”

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Since then, over 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

The conflict was largely rural in southeastern Turkey for years but is now concentrated mostly in the semi-autonomous Kurdish regions in northern Iraq. Kurdish forces launch attacks on Turkish forces from Iraqi soil.

Turkey and Iraq have agreed on establishing a joint military operations center, a long-debated issue regarding cross-border attacks.

On Monday, the two countries consented to a strategic framework agreement covering security, trade, and energy surveillance, as well as a 10-year water resource management agreement catering to Iraq's needs.

