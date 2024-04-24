Leader claims bordering country of Russia ready to host American nuclear arms

(MENAFN) In an interview with the Polish daily Fakt on Monday, President Andrzej Duda expressed Poland's willingness to host United States nuclear weapons amidst escalating tensions with Russia over the situation in Ukraine. Duda acknowledged that discussions regarding the deployment of United States nukes in Poland, located closer to Russian territory, have been ongoing between Polish and American officials for some time. Currently, the United States has nuclear weapons stationed in five other NATO member countries.



President Duda emphasized the increasing militarization of Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad, which shares a border with Poland and Lithuania, as a key factor influencing Poland's stance on hosting United States nuclear weapons. He also noted Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus, a move announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin last year. Putin cited Britain's decision to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition as a reason for this deployment, further highlighting the longstanding presence of United States nuclear weapons in Europe.



Duda reiterated Poland's commitment to its obligations as a NATO member and emphasized the importance of strengthening NATO's eastern flank for regional security. He stated that if Poland's allies decide to deploy nuclear weapons as part of NATO's nuclear sharing program on Polish territory, Poland is prepared to cooperate. Duda framed Poland's willingness to host United States nuclear weapons as a demonstration of its commitment to implementing a common policy within the NATO alliance.



The statement by President Duda comes amidst heightened tensions between NATO and Russia, particularly in the context of Russia's military actions in Ukraine. The possibility of deploying United States nuclear weapons in Poland adds a new dimension to the security dynamics in the region and underscores the complexities of the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

