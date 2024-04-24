Germany plans on prohibiting smoking cannabis in train stations

(MENAFN) Germany's national railway operator, Deutsche Bahn (DB), has announced plans to prohibit the smoking of marijuana in train stations across the country, effective from June 1. The decision comes in the wake of Germany's legalization of recreational marijuana use, prompting concerns about public safety and the well-being of passengers, particularly minors.



According to a spokeswoman for DB, the move is intended to safeguard public health and protect vulnerable individuals, such as children and young people, from exposure to marijuana smoke. The ban aligns with existing regulations that prohibit the consumption of cannabis in certain public areas, including pedestrian zones, near schools, and playgrounds during daylight hours.



Under legislation enacted in February, adults in Germany are permitted to possess up to 50 grams of marijuana in private residences, with a reduced limit of 25 grams for public spaces.



While public consumption of cannabis is generally allowed, restrictions apply in specific locations, such as those near educational facilities and sports venues. Minors found in possession of marijuana are required to participate in drug-abuse prevention programs as per existing rules.



DB's security personnel will begin informing passengers about the forthcoming ban in the coming week, with plans to display posters at each station to raise awareness of the new regulations and potential penalties for non-compliance. Penalties for violating the ban will be enforced from June 1 onwards, with measures including the possibility of being barred from DB property.



Until the implementation date, DB staff will utilize friendly requests and guidance to encourage travelers to refrain from consuming cannabis on railway premises. Notably, medical marijuana consumption will remain permissible under the new rules, underscoring the distinction between recreational and therapeutic use.



The introduction of the ban reflects DB's commitment to promoting a safe and respectful environment for all passengers while navigating the complexities of marijuana legalization in Germany. As the implementation date approaches, stakeholders will monitor the effectiveness of the measures and their impact on public behavior within train stations nationwide.

