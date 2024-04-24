Netanyahu claims possible sanctions on IDF is ridiculous

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly criticized reported plans by the United States to impose sanctions on an Israeli military unit, primarily composed of ultra-Orthodox Jews, for alleged human rights abuses against Palestinians. The unit in question, the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, is under investigation for its actions in the West Bank.



According to sources cited by the United States news site Axios, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce sanctions on the battalion following allegations of violations committed during operations in the West Bank. Netanyahu took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his opposition to the proposed sanctions, describing them as absurd and morally unjustifiable, particularly at a time when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are engaged in combating terrorism.



Netanyahu revealed that he has been in communication with United States officials to thwart the potential decision, emphasizing his government's determination to oppose it by all available means. He denounced the notion of sanctioning the IDF, portraying it as a misguided action that undermines Israel's efforts to maintain security in the region.



Secretary of State Blinken addressed questions regarding Israeli human rights violations during a press conference in Italy, indicating that actions would be taken imminently. He referenced the Leahy Law, which prohibits the provision of military assistance to foreign units implicated in severe human rights abuses, reaffirming the United States commitment to applying this law rigorously.



Under the Leahy Law, if sanctions are imposed, the Netzah Yehuda Battalion would be barred from receiving United States training or material assistance, potentially impacting its operational capabilities. The move underscores the US stance on accountability for human rights violations, signaling a willingness to hold even close allies to international standards of conduct.



As tensions persist between Israel and Palestine, the prospect of United States sanctions against an Israeli military unit adds another layer of complexity to the longstanding conflict.



The outcome of this diplomatic standoff will likely have far-reaching implications for United States-Israel relations and efforts to address human rights concerns in the region.

MENAFN24042024000045015687ID1108131216