(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Belgian authorities executed a targeted raid on television stations affiliated with the PKK terror group, as reported by media outlets. The operation, spearheaded by federal police teams, unfolded at the offices of multiple TV stations, both situated in the town of Denderleeuw in Eastern Flanders, identified as pivotal propaganda platforms for the terror organization.



The raid, spanning approximately five hours, saw the confiscation of computers and an extensive cache of documents from the premises, underscoring the gravity of the investigation.



Issuing a statement on the matter, the federal public prosecutor's office clarified that the raid was conducted at the behest of French authorities, as part of an ongoing probe into terrorism financing.



While the operation unfolded seamlessly, no official details have been disclosed regarding any potential arrests made during the raid, leaving the public to speculate on the extent of the law enforcement action.



The PKK, notorious for its protracted and violent campaign against Turkey spanning nearly four decades, has earned its designation as a terrorist organization by not only Turkey but also the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.



The group's relentless pursuit of its separatist agenda has exacted a heavy toll, resulting in the tragic loss of over 40,000 lives, including those of innocent women, children, and infants. Such reprehensible actions serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism and uphold the principles of peace, stability, and justice.

