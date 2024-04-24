Milik's Late Strike Sends Juventus Into Italian Cup Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, April 24 (IANS) Juventus sealed a berth in the Italian Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Lazio in the semifinal.
Arkadiusz Milik scored seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute to send the Old Lady through at the Stadio Olimpico with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.
The Bianconeri's two-goal first-leg advantage was wiped out by the 49th minute as Taty Castellanos' double gave Lazio a two-goal advantage.
However, with seven minutes to play Arek Milik pounced to reduce the deficit on the night and restore Juve's advantage over the two legs as he finished off a cross from Timothy Weah, Juventus reports.
The players celebrated at the final whistle knowing that their cup final appearance on May 18 not only keeps the dream of a trophy this campaign alive but also guarantees access to the Italian Super Cup next season.
MENAFN24042024000231011071ID1108130985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.