Qatar's Emir Arrives In Nepal For Two-Day Visit

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KATHMANDU, Apr 24 (NNN-QNA) – Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived here yesterday afternoon for a two-day state visit.
The Emir was welcomed by Nepal's President, Ram Chandra Poudel, with a guard of honour at the airport. He is scheduled to have talks with Nepali Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, today.
Bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed between the two countries, following the talks, according to Nepal's foreign ministry.
Qatar is reportedly hosting about 400,000 Nepali migrant workers.
The Emir had visited Bangladesh before he came to Nepal.– NNN-QNA
