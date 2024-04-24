5 More Candidates File Nominations In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the process for filing of Nominations by the contesting candidates for the General Lok Sabha Elections-2024 is going on, five more candidates filed nomination papers from 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency in the Office of Returning Officer (RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency here on Tuesday.
The candidates, including Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, Jibran Dar, Shahnaz Hussain Bhat and Shamim Ahmad Parray filed their nomination papers as independent candidates.ADVERTISEMENT
Similarly, Younis Ahmad Mir also submitted his nomination papers today before the Returning Officer (RO) as a candidate of Bharat Jodo Party for the Srinagar Constituency.
The last date for filing of nomination papers in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is April 25, 2024 (Thursday) from 11:00 am to 03:00 pm. The Scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the Candidates will take place on April, 26, 2024 (Friday).
The candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature by or before April 29, 2024 (Monday) until 03:00 pm. The voting is scheduled in the Constituency for May 13 under fourth phase. Read Also BJP Leader Urges Pahari's To Vote For Mehbooba Election and Advocacy
With two (02) candidates already filing their nominations on April 22, 2024 , the number of candidates to contest from the Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat on Tuesday increased to seven. (
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24042024000215011059ID1108130933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.