Novo Nordisk CEM Earns The Best Place To Work Certification For 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) ALMATY, KAZAHSTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 - Novo Nordisk CEM proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious Best Places to Work certification for 2024. This recognition underscores Novo Nordisk's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment that prioritizes employee well-being and professional growth.



Based out of Almaty (Kazakhstan), Novo Nordisk CIS Emerging Markets is a highly diverse organization consisting of nine countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.



The Best Place to Work certification, a prestigious accolade in the realm of workplace culture and employee satisfaction, is a testament to Novo Nordisk's ongoing dedication to cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential.



In a statement from Rana Azfar Zafar, Vice President & General Manager, expressed “We are deeply grateful to be recognized as a Best Place to Work! This achievement is a testament to our commitment, alongside our incredible team, to fostering a positive and rewarding work environment. We're incredibly proud that our employees consistently experience positive interactions with colleagues and leaders, and find personal fulfilment in their roles. Thank you to our entire team for your dedication and contributions – you are what makes this company truly special. Together, we will continue to build an exceptional workplace culture and a bright future for all”.



Akmaral Sagitova, P&O Head CEM, commented “We are honoured to be Best Place to Work Certified, this achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistently positive experience with their co-workers and leaders and find personal satisfaction in their jobs”.



Novo Nordisk places significant emphasis on employee well-being through various initiatives, including comprehensive health and wellness programs, professional development opportunities, flexible work arrangements, and a supportive organizational culture that encourages open communication and feedback.



Every year, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.



