Greenenergybreaks Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Makes Key Move To Strengthen Compliance And Legal Operations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD) , a leading water and energy solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Bevilacqua PLLC as its new counsel for matters related to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and capital markets, effective April 2024. Bevilacqua PLLC, under the expert leadership of Louis Bevilacqua, will bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record in SEC regulatory and capital markets legal advice to EAWD. The move is part of EAWD's strategic efforts to enhance its legal capabilities and ensure continued excellence in compliance practices.“We are excited to welcome Mr. Louis Bevilacqua and his team at Bevilacqua PLLC as our new SEC counsel,” said MSc Irma Velazquez, CEO of Energy and Water Development Corp.“Their deep expertise in SEC regulations and capital markets transactions and their commitment to legal excellence are ideal for guiding our company through the complex landscape of securities compliance.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Energy and Water Development Corp.

EAWD is a global engineering company that provides sustainable technological solutions to address the world's water scarcity and energy supply challenges. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using its technical know-how to customize solutions to its clients' needs. The company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (“NGOs”). The company has existing offices in Germany and the United States and has now expanded its presence in Latin America with a new office in Mexico. For more information about EAWD, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EAWD are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN