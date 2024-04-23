420 With CNW - California Authorities Seize Illicit Cannabis Worth $53M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) California authorities recently conducted a comprehensive operation aimed at dismantling illegal marijuana operations across the state,

seizing more than $53 million worth of illicit cannabis

between Jan. 1, 2024, and March 31, 2024. The crackdown spearheaded by the state's governor's office targeted search warrants in various counties, including eight in Orange, one in San Joaquin, two in Riverside, one in Los Angeles, two in Alameda, five in Kern and one in Fresno.

During the operation, law enforcement confiscated $53,620,600 worth of illegal marijuana along with 31,866 pounds of unlicensed product and...

