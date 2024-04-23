MAC Celebrates Earth Month With VIVA GLAM Grantee Plastics For Change

(MENAFN- 3BL) This Earth Month, M·A·C Cosmetics was proud to visit VIVA GLAM grantee Plastics for Change in Mangalore, India to learn about their recycling efforts and give back to the local community. The trip was to drive awareness around the organization and the expansion of VIVA GLAM's charitable mission as part of its 30th anniversary, which now includes supporting organizations working towards environmental equality.

Plastics for Change is a trusted source of fair trade-verified recycled plastic and aims to reduce plastic waste from our planet. M·A·C began its partnership with the organization last year, with an initial donation of $100,000 which enabled the collection of over 550,000 pounds of plastic (equivalent to 12,500,000 plastic bottles) from the coast of India while supporting approximately 200 plastic collectors and their communities with a host of social services for one year.

While in India, the M·A·C team volunteered with the local community alongside M·A·C India's VIVA GLAM Ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar , participating in beach cleanups, collecting waste on E-tricycles, and helping sort plastics at the Plastics for Change recycling facility. The team also had the opportunity to meet incredible local scrap shop owners, including three women entrepreneurs who run their own scrap shops with the support of M·A·C VIVA GLAM's grant.

The trip also served as an employee engagement opportunity for M·A·C Artists who are committed to the M·A·C VIVA GLAM philanthropic campaign. In January, the brand launched an Artist Challenge to the brand's 13,000 makeup artists around the globe, with Artists tasked to create content on their social channels sharing why they are passionate about M·A·C VIVA GLAM. Five Artists were ultimately selected as the winners – check out their inspiring winning entries below:



M·A·C was proud to see first-hand how VIVA GLAM grantee partner Plastics for Change is working towards better livelihoods and a cleaner planet and shared a recap of the trip on the brand's social channels for Earth Day. You can help support organizations like Plastics for Change by purchasing a M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipstick – the Lipstick that Gives Back 100%.

