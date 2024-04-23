Transit-Logistics Companies Of Czechia Invited To Participate In Alat Free Economic Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov,discussed the expansion of existing cooperation and the addition ofgreen and renewable energy directions between the two countriesduring his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Czechia, JanLipavský, within the framework of his visit to Czechia, Azernews reports.

The ministers exchanged views on the participation of Czechinvestors in large-scale reconstruction projects in the territoriesliberated from occupation in Azerbaijan.

"The opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor passingthrough Azerbaijan and the Alat Free Economic Zone located on thecountry's territory were discussed, including the utilization oftransit-logistics companies from Czechia," the statement from theMinistry of Foreign Affairs reads.