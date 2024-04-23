Latvia Ready To Donate To Ukraine Short-Range Air Defense System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian government is set to hand over to Ukraine a short-range air defense system.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense, Andris Spruds , whose statement was published on the European Commission website

There are countries that have Patriot systems, he noted, admitting that some have none in their disposal but the latter are still able to provide other models to Ukraine.

The minister added that his country is ready to contribute to Ukrainian air defense capabilities.

"This is about about a multi-level approach,” he said, adding that this implies a short-range air defense capability.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Germany called on the EU and NATO to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as soon as possible. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, launched a joint initiative, calling on third countries to review the options to this end. The initiative was discussed last week at the G7 top diplomats' meeting.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following the EU summit on April 18, said Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot systems, one of which will be donated by Germany.