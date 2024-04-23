GETEX Returns For 2024 Edition Set To Highlight AI, Sustainability, And Leadership In Education

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 3:22 PM

The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX), the UAE's foremost student recruitment exhibition, is set to bring new opportunities in its spring edition scheduled from April 24 to 26, at the Dubai World Trade Center. The exhibition aims to meet the changing needs of the education sector, placing a strong emphasis on technological advancements, progress in science and medicine, and future career paths, specifically highlighting subjects such as AI, sustainability, and leadership.

The three-day event, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will bring together numerous international universities proudly represented by their respective national banners. Making their debut in the UAE, these institutions are keen on engaging with prospective students and concurrently exploring the potential for establishing a regional foothold in the world's fastest-growing education hub, distinguished by its exceptional socio-economic balance.

Featuring educational institutions from over 40 countries, including US, India, UK, Russia, China, Malaysia, Germany, Canada, Spain, France and Hungary, the event will provide an exceptional opportunity for students and parents to interact with prominent education recruiters worldwide and explore conventional and trending study and course options within the region and beyond.

With a range of live seminars and other activities, GETEX 2024 is poised to offer several innovative prospects for students to broaden their horizons by enabling them to explore options to continue their higher education and professional development journey.

