Uzbekistan Vs Vietnam AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The upcoming match at Khalifa International Stadium at 6:30 PM Doha Time is set to be a thrilling repeat of the 2018 final, where Uzbekistan triumphed 2-1 over Vietnam to claim their inaugural title.

Uzbekistan has shown exceptional form at Qatar 2024, with impressive victories over Malaysia (2-0) and Kuwait (5-0), leading their group on goal difference. On the other hand, Vietnam has also demonstrated strong performance, securing their spot in the knockout stages early with victories over Kuwait and Malaysia.

This sets the stage for a highly anticipated clash as both teams vie to continue their winning momentum.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

FULL TIME

⏱️ 90+7'

Uzbekistan U23 3-0 Vietnam U23

The Young White Wolves win Group D after a dominant display at the Khalifa International Stadium

90+7' Attempt missed. Asadbek Rahimjonov (Uzbekistan U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abbosbek Fayzullaev with a cross following a corner.

90+6' Attempt blocked. Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

90+2' Attempt blocked. Nguyen Van Truong (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nguyen Ngoc Thang.

90+2' Attempt saved. Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdukodir Khusanov.

90+1' Attempt saved. Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

89' Attempt missed. Nguyen Van Tùng (Vietnam U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Khuat Van Khang.

85' VAR Decision: No Penalty Uzbekistan U23.

84' Offside, Uzbekistan U23. Husain Norchaev is caught offside.

84' Diyor Holmatov (Uzbekistan U23) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev.

83' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Nguyen Van Tùng replaces Nguyen Duc Phú.

78' Attempt missed. Hojimat Erkinov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diyor Holmatov with a cross following a corner.

78' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Husain Norchaev replaces Alisher Odilov.

74' Ibrokhim Ibragimov (Uzbekistan U23) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Diyor Holmatov with a cross.

73' Attempt missed . Nguyen Duc Phú (Vietnam U23) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nguyen Thái Son.

70' Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev (Uzbekistan U23) wins a free kick on the left wing.

70' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Abbosbek Fayzullaev replaces Otabek Jo'raqo'ziev.

68' Attempt saved. Bùi Vi Hào (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nguyen Hong Phúc with a cross.

66' Attempt missed. Diyor Holmatov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev.

66' Saidazamat Mirsaidov (Uzbekistan U23) is shown the yellow card.

64' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Hojimat Erkinov replaces Ruslanbek Jiyanov.

62' Attempt missed. Khuat Van Khang (Vietnam U23) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.

61' Dangerous play by Diyor Holmatov (Uzbekistan U23).

59' Attempt missed. Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev.

58' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

57' Delay in match because of an injury Otabek Jo'raqo'ziev (Uzbekistan U23).

55' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

54' Delay in match because of an injury Abduvohid Ne'matov (Uzbekistan U23).

54' Nguyen Hong Phúc (Vietnam U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

54' Attempt blocked. Bùi Vi Hào (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Võ Hoàng Minh Khoa.

49' Attempt blocked. Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Umarali Rahmonaliyev.

48' Diyor Holmatov (Uzbekistan U23) wins a free kick on the left wing.

45' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Diyor Holmatov replaces Jasurbek Jaloliddinov.

Second Half begins Uzbekistan U23 3, Vietnam U23 0.

45' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Bùi Vi Hào replaces Vo Nguyen Hoàng.

45' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Võ Hoàng Minh Khoa replaces Nguyen Duc Viet.

45' Substitution, Vietnam U23. Nguyen Van Truong replaces Hoàng Van Toan.

HALF TIME!

45+8'

Uzbekistan U23 3-0 Vietnam U23

40' ⚽Goal! Uzbekistan U23 3, Vietnam U23 0. Alisher Odilov (Uzbekistan U23) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saidazamat Mirsaidov with a cross.

36' ⚽ Goal! Uzbekistan U23 2, Vietnam U23 0. Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

31' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30' Delay in match because of an injury Saidazamat Mirsaidov (Uzbekistan U23)

27'Nguyen Duc Viet (Vietnam U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21'Corner, Uzbekistan U23. Conceded by Tran Quang Thinh.

20'Attempt missed. Nguyen Minh Quang (Vietnam U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Hoàng Van Toan.

19' Attempt missed. Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box.

Watch Uzbekistan's first goal

⚽ 4' Goal! Uzbekistan U23 1, Vietnam U23 0. Alisher Odilov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ibrokhim Ibragimov.

Match begins

Lines up