Amir, Bangladesh PM Witness Signing Of Agreements, Mous

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister of the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wajed witnessed on Tuesday the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) and cooperation between the governments of both countries.

HH the Amir and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh witnessed the signing of an agreement on mutual encouragement and protection of investments, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Foreign Service Academy of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in education, higher education and scientific research, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of sports and youth, an agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, and an agreement in the legal field.

They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of labor, a maritime transport agreement, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of ports between Qatar Ports Management Company in the State of Qatar and the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and an agreement to establish a joint Qatar-Bangladesh Business Council.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka, was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

On Bangladesh's side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials. (QNA)

