Amir Holds Meeting With President Of Nepal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kathmandu: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a meeting today with the President of Nepal HE Ram Chandra Poudel at the Sheetal Niwas Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the President of Nepal welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, praising His Highness' visit as the first Arab leader to visit Nepal, which reflects the depth of relations between the two countries, looking forward to working with His Highness to enhance mutual cooperation and advance relations to broader levels.

In turn, HH the Amir voiced his deep thanks to HE the President of Nepal for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

His Highness stressed that his visit reflects the importance of the distinguished relations that bring together the two countries, hoping that the visit and the resulting discussions, agreements, and memoranda of understanding will contribute to developing friendly relations and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples. His Highness praised the Nepalese community in the State of Qatar and its contribution to several developmental fields in the country.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Nepalese side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs HE Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation HE Shakti Bahadur Basnet, and a number of senior officials.

HE the President of Nepal hosted a dinner banquet in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation.