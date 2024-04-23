Congress Amended Constitution 80 Times, Rahul Gandhi Only Confusing People: Vinod Tawde

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday countered the Congress' claims that if re-elected, the BJP will change the Constitution by stating that the grand old party had amended the Constitution 80 times.

"The Congress nominee from South Goa has said that the Constitution does not apply to Goa, saying that he made the statement after a nod from Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has no plans to change the Constitution, yet Rahul Gandhi is confusing the people," Tawde said during a media interaction here.

The BJP leader also said that since the opposition has nothing new to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is targeting him by making statements about changing the Constitution.

"The BJP and the Modi government celebrate Constitution Day. The BJP released its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar while keeping the Constitution in front of everybody. It has no plans to change the Constitution," he asserted.

Tawde also said that the voters will vote for Narendra Modi because they know what the government can do to transform their lives and boost development, adding that the Centre has provided interest-free loans worth Rs 11,711 crore to Maharashtra.