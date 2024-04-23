Oil Minister Lauds Country's Environmental State Report

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) - Kuwait's state of the environment report is considered a milestone for the country's environmental conditions, and a starting point for further environmental studies, affirmed Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi, Tuesday.

This came in a speech by Dr. Al-Atiqi on Tuesday, during a launch party by the Environment Public Authority (EPA) in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and other locally concerned entities.

The state of the environment is a reflection of the fruitful cooperation between the EPA and other concerned parties that highlight Kuwait's environmental issues, improving issues concerning public and food security, added Dr. Al-Atiqi.

On her part, EPA Acting General Director Samira Al-Kandari in her speech said the report is a cooperative effort between the EPA and the UNEP in accordance with the 2022 signed agreement between the two parties mutually benefit from shared skills and environmental experiences.

She explained that the state of the environment report focuses on seven main issues including climate change, waste management, land and water resources, biodiversity, and coral and marine environmental management.

Al-Kandari said that the report is a foundation to plan future strategies and legislate policies, at a time when the EPA seeks to analyze the leading cause of environmental changes and eliminate the gap in existing policies regarding environmental management.

The UNEP representative and regional director Sami Dimassi, on his part, said, the report affirms the commitment of the EPA in conducting a comprehensive evaluation based on the global integrated analysis in accordance with the IEA and UN guidelines.

Dimassi added that the report is an investment in the right direction and will play a role in managing the environment based on scientific and practical analyses in future planning and strategies. (end)

