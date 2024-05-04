Allu Arjun's 'Chai Step' Is Viral Netizens React, 'Don't Try At Home, Else You'll Receive Flying Chappals'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Allu Arjun, star of 'Pushpa: The Rule,' shared a clip on Instagram showcasing the 'Chai Step' from the film's first single, 'Pushpa Pushpa.'On May 1, the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' released this debut single, quickly becoming an online sensation the release, Allu Arjun thrilled his fans with his stylish dance moves from the song. He unveiled his new outfit, featuring a glittery floral silk shirt and relaxed vintage pants. Adorned with gold jewellery, he re-embraced his iconic Pushpa Raj vibe in the dance clip his 'chai step' here:Reacting to the post, a netizen said the actor was 'on fire'. Meanwhile, others reacted, saying, 'Can't keep calm to wait for this'.Allu Arjun performs bold dance moves in the clip while holding a chai glass. The 'Chai Step' concludes with his line,“Iss Baar Hargiz Jhukega Nahi Saala.”A netizen humorously said, \"Do not try this step at home or else you will receive flying chappals.\"

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the lead actor, earned a National Film Award for his performance in the film's first part original \"Pushpa\" focused on power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it sequel also features Rashmika Mandanna in a significant role.

