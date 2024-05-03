Philips India Launches A Limited-Edition Trimmer, Co-Designed By Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 3, 2024: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and innovation, is proud to announce the launch of a limited- edition trimmer that is co-designed by Cricket Icon Virat Kohli. Representing a fusion of precision engineering and Virat Kohli's signature style, this trimmer promises to elevate male grooming routine to new heights.



Crafted to match the expectations of modern men, the trimmer boasts a plethora of cutting-edge features that ensure an unparalleled grooming experience. Its skin-friendly stainless steel and self-sharpening blades glide effortlessly through the beard & moustache, delivering precise results every time.



This limited-edition trimmer offers three distinct stubble and beard combs, catering to an array of styling preferences. With trimming capabilities ranging from an ultra-close 0.5mm to a versatile 5/7mm, achieving your desired look has never been easier. Engineered with our exclusive SkinProtect comb and rounded tips, it ensures a seamless trim and prevents any nicks or cuts, providing a consistently smooth finish.

Embracing Durapower technology, this trimmer endures even the most rigorous grooming sessions and lasts four times longer than ordinary trimmers. Featuring self-sharpening blades that eliminate the need for oiling, maintenance is effortlessly streamlined, allowing individuals to confidently present their best selves without distraction.



Commenting on the launch, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head - Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, stated " At Philips, we are thrilled to launch the first-ever exclusive limited-edition Philips Beard Trimmer 1000, co-designed by legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. This partnership brings together world class Philips technology with Virat's visionary input to craft a grooming masterpiece. It brings together two leaders in different realms of life who believe in being the best-in-class â€“ Philips as a leader in men's grooming devices and Virat as a world-class professional sports star. This first-ever limited-edition Philips Beard Trimmer 1000 is designed for young Indian men, many of whom are cricketing fans and can now own this exclusive grooming tool co-designed by Virat. At Philips, we invite consumers and fans alike to embrace a piece of Virat's legacy."



Virat Kohli, Philips India Male Grooming Brand Ambassador expressed his excitement, stating, "Partnering with Philips India to co-design this trimmer marks a special milestone for me. It's not just about endorsing a product; it's about infusing my personal experiences into every aspect of its design. Over the years, Philips has been my grooming companion, evolving alongside my style and needs. This collaboration is an extension of that journey - a blend of innovation and familiarity that reflects my own grooming evolution. I'm excited to share this trimmer, crafted with a personal touch, with all those who, like me, value both style and convenience in their grooming routine."

