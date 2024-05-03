IPL 2024: The Spinners Were 'Unreal' Says Iyer As KKR Snap 12-Year Wankhede Jinx

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 12:26 AM

Mitchell Starc rediscovered his best form with a four-wicket haul as Kolkata Knight Riders beat former champion Mumbai Indians by 24 runs to end a 12-year losing streak at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Mumbai's chase of the 170 target fell short by 24 runs as Australian speedster Starc overcame poor form to pick up four wickets for 33 runs. Mumbai were all out with seven balls to spare.

Batting first Kolkata, who are currently second in the IPL table, was scored 169 led by Venkatesh Iyer's dashing 70 off 52 balls.

Before Friday KKR had lost seven straight games at the Wankhede Stadium, home to the MI, since 2013.

Mumbai, who languish in ninth place, have been eliminated from playoffs contention.

"We are [knocking at the door] at the moment. A lot of thinking would have gone behind that [had we lost today],” said Shreyas Iyer

“This Impact Player rule specifically helped us in this game. Manish (Pandey) has being eyeing an opportunity from the first game.

“The spinners are unreal, absolutely spot on in executing their lines and lengths. Kudos to them! [Venkatesh] has been eagerly waiting to go out there and express himself. Happy for him!"

Hardik Pandya said it is what it is after the defeat.

"Obviously we couldn't form partnerships and kept losing wickets,” said the MI skipper.“There are a lot of questions that will take time to answer. But for now, not much to say.

“The bowlers did a fantastic job on this track. The wicket got better if I'm not wrong. Dew came in the second innings.

“Will go through the game and see what we can do better. You keep fighting, that's what I keep telling myself. It's challenging, but you take the challenges,” he added.

Kolkata got off to a horrendous start having been reduced to 57-5 in 6.1 overs as their high-scoring top order featuring Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, skipper Shreyas Iyer and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi, failed for once.

Rinku Singh, who missed the India bus to the T20 World Cup next month, fell for just nine runs.

Mumbai's Nuwan Thushara picked up 3-42, his best IPL haul in four games, while skipper Hardik Pandya took 2-44.

Manish Pandey was subbed in as an impact player and combined with Venkatesh Iyer to put on 83 much-needed runs off 62 balls for the sixth wicket. Their partnership rescued the day for Kolkata with Iyer hitting three sixes and six fours, and Pandey clearing the fence twice.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets in his two-over death burst to ensure that the KKR innings would end with a sub-par total.

Chasing what was a modest target at best Mumbai did not start its chase any better.

Ishan Kishan was bowled by Starc for 13, and former skipper Rohit Sharma, who was subbed in as an impact player made only 11 before Narine claimed his scalp.

Kolkata's spinners delivered and Mumbai was down to 70 for five in the 11th over.

Defeat loomed for Mumbai when Pandya was dismissed for just one run and despite the fi9ghtback by the world's top-ranked T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, it was not to be for the home side,

SKY smacked two sixes and six fours for 56 off 35 balls and kept up the fight for Mumbai before he was dismissed.

Tim David chipped in 24, and Yadav ran out of time - and partners - before holing out off Russell in the 16th over.

Brief scores

Kolkata Knight Riders: 169 all out (19.5 overs)

Mumbai Indians: 145 all out (18.5 overs)

Kolkata Knight Riders win by 24 runs