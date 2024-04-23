Ministry Of Municipality Inaugurates Mesaieed Park In Al Wakrah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah inaugurated the Mesaieed Park in Al Wakrah on the morning of Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The park, designed and constructed by the ministry's Public Parks Management according to the highest international standards, serves as a prominent recreational facility for the residents of Mesaieed and surrounding areas. The Inauguration was attended by several other officials.

The park includes a sports walkway with a rubber floor stretching 676 meters and covers an area of about 38,029 square meters, with green spaces constituting about 11,316 square meters of natural grass, trees, and palms, which are watered by the latest modern automatic irrigation methods.

The park also contains three football fields (the first field with an area of 1,847 square meters for adults, the second field with an area of 450 square meters for children from 6 to 15 years old, and the third field with an area of 288 square meters for children under 8 years old), in addition to a basketball court with an area of 553 square meters, and it includes a tennis court with an area of 667 square meters.

It has a water fountain illuminated with an area of 130 square meters,6 illuminated pergolas with a total area of 350 square meters, a children's play area for ages from 3 to 15 years, covered with rubber floors, and sports games for children and adults in 4 areas.

The new park provides men's and women's public bathrooms, air-conditioned, including bathrooms for special needs, a women's prayer room equipped with its own ablution area, chilled and filtered drinking water coolers covered with special umbrellas and distributed throughout the park, fully equipped air-conditioned administrative offices with glass facades, and bathrooms and service areas inside the building, supported by fire-fighting systems, and camera monitoring systems operating around the clock covering all areas and playgrounds of the park, and special security rooms.

In addition to parking that accommodates 132 cars, including parking for special needs and police cars.

The opening of the park comes within several national initiatives launched by the Ministry of Municipality to increase green areas in the State of Qatar, including the "One Million Trees" initiative and the "Ten Million Trees" initiative, which aim to elevate the quality of life in cities and achieve sustainable development, contributing to all (8) Qatari cities receiving the title of Healthy City from the World Health Organization, and also joining (7) Qatari cities to the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.