Liaoning province pursues high-quality development to revive former industrial hub

(MENAFN) Liaoning Province, situated in Northeast China's former heavy industry stronghold, is embarking on a path towards high-quality development to reclaim its past glory, as announced by provincial officials on Tuesday.



Governor Li Lecheng highlighted the province's strategic goals during a press briefing in Beijing, outlining plans to position Liaoning as a pivotal supporter of national strategies, a center for technological innovation, a competitive hub for advanced manufacturing industries, a trailblazer in modern agricultural practices, a showcase for integrated development in culture, sports, and tourism, and a core region for fostering collaboration and cooperation in Northeast Asia.



Significantly, Liaoning's GDP experienced a notable growth of 5.3 percent last year, surpassing the national growth rate for the first time in a decade. In the first quarter of 2024, the province's growth rate further accelerated to 5.4 percent, underscoring its enhanced resilience, vitality, and innovation in achieving high-quality development.



Governor Li emphasized the province's commitment to script a new narrative of comprehensive revitalization for Liaoning. Key areas of focus include nurturing new quality productive forces, fostering breakthroughs in deepening reform and opening up, consolidating advantages in promoting green development, and enhancing the well-being of the populace.



Through concerted efforts and strategic initiatives, Liaoning aims to revitalize its economy, enhance its competitiveness, and foster sustainable development, thus positioning itself as a leading contributor to China's broader goals of prosperity and progress.

