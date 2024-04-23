FM Bayramov Informs Czech Counterpart About Azerbaijan-Armenia Normalization Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of his official visit to the Czech Republic,Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has metwith the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský, Azernews reports.

The ministers first held the one-on-one meeting, followed by themeeting in an expanded format with the participation of delegationsof the two countries.

The meeting revolved around the cooperation between Azerbaijanand the Czech Republic across political, economic, energy,humanitarian and other domains, as well as the latest regional andinternational developments.

The parties underscored that the strategic partnership betweenAzerbaijan and the Czech Republic are built on solid foundationssuch as mutual respect and support for the norms and principles ofinternational law, each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty,and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The FMs emphasized that the existing high-level politicaldialogue between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, as well as thereciprocal visits and contacts of representatives at the level ofstate and government, and parliaments, had fostered the evolving ofrelations within both bilateral and multilateral platforms, they stressed the importance of intensifying theactivities of the bilateral economic commission.

FM Bayramov provided an insight into to the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the United Nations FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted inAzerbaijan this year, noting that this prestigious event createsnew prospects for the partnership between Azerbaijan and the CzechRepublic.

The sides praised the current level of development of economicand trade relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, aswell as underscored the importance of boosting mutual investmentsand diversifying the existing areas of cooperation to ensure moresustainable relations.

The two also exchanged views on cooperation in the field ofgreen energy production, as well as participation of the Czechinvestors in the ongoing large-scale restoration and constructionprojects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as theopportunities offered for the Czech transit-logistics companies atthe Middle Corridor and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The sides also underlined the importance of continuing andfurther deepening of successful cooperation in humanitarian,educational, cultural, youth and sports, tourism domains.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shed light on the post-conflictsituation in the region, the mine threat, and the normalizationprocess between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutualinterest.

During the press briefing, the ministers made statements on theresults of the meeting and responded to journalists' questions.