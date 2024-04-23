Chinese Tourist Falls To Death While Taking Selfie In Indonesia

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, April 23 (IANS/DPA) A 31-year-old Chinese tourist died over the weekend after falling into an acidic crater lake in Indonesia's East Java province, local media reported.

The tourist was taking a selfie with her husband when she slipped and fell into the 75-metre-deep Ijen Crater in Banyuwangi district on Saturday, Kompas said.

The couple's tour guide said the woman had been standing about 2-3 metres away from the crater's edge but then moved closer to a wooden object behind her for a better photo, Xinhua news agency reported.

"When she stepped back, her long skirt tripped her up. She stumbled and fell backward," he reportedly said.

Rescue workers took two hours to retrieve the woman's body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ijen Crater is part of the Ijen volcano complex, which is an active volcanic area.