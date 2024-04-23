Malaysian military helicopters crash during training mission, claiming lives of 10 crew members

(MENAFN) A devastating incident occurred during a training mission in Malaysia as two military helicopters collided, resulting in the loss of all 10 crew members on board. The collision occurred on Tuesday, with ambulance teams confirming the tragic outcome shortly after. Suhaimi Muhammad Suhail, the commander of operations in the Fire and Rescue Department, described the incident, stating that the helicopters collided mid-air during their training flight, leading to the fatal outcome.



The crash occurred at 09:32 AM local time over the Royal Malaysian Navy base in Lumut, where the helicopters were engaged in training exercises. According to a statement released by the Royal Malaysian Navy, one helicopter was carrying seven individuals, while the other was transporting three crew members. Unfortunately, all occupants of both helicopters succumbed to the crash, with the impact proving fatal for everyone on board.



The news of the tragic accident has sent shockwaves through the Malaysian military and the nation as a whole. Investigations into the cause of the collision are likely underway, as authorities seek to determine the circumstances leading up to the tragic incident. The loss of 10 dedicated servicemen is a profound tragedy, and the nation mourns their untimely demise.

MENAFN23042024000045015682ID1108127580