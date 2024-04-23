Airbus chief challenges German Chancellor on Ukraine projectiles

(MENAFN) In a recent development surrounding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the head of Airbus' defense division, Michael Schoellhorn, has challenged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's position on supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Despite Scholz's assertion that the deployment of German military specialists would be necessary to operate the missiles, Schoellhorn suggests that alternative technological solutions could allow for the delivery of the missiles without direct German involvement.



The issue of providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine has been a point of contention, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his officials urging Germany for support for nearly a year.



However, Scholz has consistently cited concerns over the need for German personnel to operate the missiles, arguing that their deployment would implicate Germany in the conflict with Russia.



In an interview with Der Spiegel, Schoellhorn expressed skepticism regarding Scholz's stance, suggesting that political motives may be at play. He indicated that if there was a genuine willingness to supply the missiles, technological solutions could be devised to enable their use in Ukraine without direct German participation. Despite understanding the political arguments at play, Schoellhorn's remarks cast doubt on the sincerity of Scholz's reasoning.



The Taurus KEPD-350 cruise missile, developed jointly by Germany's MBDA Deutschland and Sweden's Saab Bofors Dynamics, boasts significant capabilities, including a 480kg warhead and a maximum range of 500km. Compared to other missiles in Ukraine's arsenal, such as the British Storm Shadow or French SCALP-EG missiles, the Taurus offers the potential for deeper strikes into Russian territory, providing Ukraine with a strategic advantage in the conflict.



The disagreement between Airbus' defense chief and the German chancellor underscores the complexities surrounding international efforts to support Ukraine amid escalating tensions with Russia. As discussions continue on the provision of military aid, including advanced weaponry, the divergent viewpoints within Germany's leadership highlight the challenges in balancing geopolitical considerations with humanitarian concerns and national interests.

