China's railway sector sees 10.5 percent surge in investments in 4 months

(MENAFN) China's railway sector has experienced a significant surge in investment since the start of the year, as indicated by data released by the country's railway operator on Thursday.



According to China State Railway Group, fixed-asset investment in the railway sector during the January-April period amounted to 184.9 billion yuan (approximately 26 billion U.S. dollars), representing a notable increase of 10.5 percent compared to the same period last year. This growth rate surpassed the 9.9 percent expansion observed in the first quarter of 2024.



The railway operator attributed this accelerated investment pace to the country's commitment to constructing a modern rail infrastructure system characterized by high quality and efficiency. China is actively advancing the construction of railways to enhance connectivity and support economic development across various regions.



Recent achievements in railway construction include the inauguration of a new high-speed railway line linking Chizhou and Huangshan in Anhui Province, located in eastern China. This development is expected to facilitate local tourism and stimulate economic activity in the region. Additionally, numerous ongoing projects across the country have made significant progress, underscoring China's dedication to advancing its railway infrastructure swiftly and steadily.



The robust investment in China's railway sector reflects the government's strategic emphasis on bolstering transportation infrastructure to support economic growth and promote regional development. As the country continues to prioritize the expansion and modernization of its railway network, it is poised to further enhance connectivity, facilitate commerce, and foster socio-economic progress across the nation.

