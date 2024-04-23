Akshay, Sanjay, Suniel, Raveena To Shoot For ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Song In April-End

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) A special dance number, composed by Anand Raaj Anand, is set to be filmed for the upcoming film 'Welcome to the Jungle' at the end of April.

For this sequence, 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and others, will come together.

The song, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, will feature more than 500 background dancers. A spectacular set has been constructed in Mumbai for the shoot of this song.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.