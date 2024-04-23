Elon Musk criticizes Israel`s attack on Iran

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has weighed in on Israel's recent airstrikes targeting an Iranian airbase, questioning the use of American-made jets purchased by Iran decades ago with United States support. The airstrikes, which targeted locations across Iran, occurred amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, sparked by Tehran's retaliatory attacks following an alleged Israeli raid on its consulate in Damascus, Syria.



Reports indicate that one of Israel's targets was Isfahan Airbase, home to a fleet of United States-made F-14 Tomcat fighter jets acquired by Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Musk highlighted the irony of the situation, suggesting that United States taxpayers' money was being used to attack American-made jets sold to Iran during the Cold War era.



The extent of the damage inflicted on the airbase remains unclear, with Iranian media reporting the destruction of several Israeli drones during the attack. However, Iran's F-14 fleet has faced maintenance challenges over the years, stemming from a lack of spare parts and the strain of the grueling Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.



Musk's comments underscore the complexities of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and the intertwined nature of global conflicts. He expressed dismay at the ongoing standoff in the region, advocating for a shift towards space exploration rather than terrestrial conflict. In a separate post, Musk urged a focus on space exploration, emphasizing the potential for unity in humanity's collective quest to explore the cosmos.



As tensions persist in the Middle East, Musk's remarks prompt reflection on the broader implications of military actions and the need for diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts. The juxtaposition of United States-made weapons being used against each other highlights the interconnectedness of global politics and the imperative of finding peaceful resolutions to longstanding disputes.

