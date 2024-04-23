US Secretary of State issues strict caution to China over Russia's arms support

(MENAFN) Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, is set to deliver a firm message to Chinese officials during his upcoming visit to China this week. He will emphasize that the United States and its allies are growing increasingly frustrated with China's continued supply of weapons-related technology to Russia. These supplies range from chips to cruise missile engines, assisting Russia in rebuilding its industrial capabilities. Blinken will stress that such actions are unacceptable and urge China to cease its support for Moscow.



While Blinken does not plan to disclose specific measures, reports suggest that the US is contemplating sanctions on Chinese financial institutions and other entities involved in facilitating this technology transfer. This warning marks the most direct communication from the United States to Chinese authorities on this issue.



In recent weeks, the US has ramped up its warnings, both in discussions with European allies and within the Group of Seven. Blinken's visit, scheduled from April 24 to 26, will see him engage in meetings in Shanghai and Beijing. The US State Department confirmed that Blinken will hold talks with senior Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his second visit to China in less than a year.



While it's anticipated that Blinken will also seek a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, neither side has officially confirmed such an arrangement as of yet. Nevertheless, discussions are expected to address the pressing issue of China's support for Russia's military industrial base, signaling a significant point of contention in US-China relations.

